Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,403 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.93. 2,381,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

