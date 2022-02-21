Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.050-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of RS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.95. 465,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $126.42 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

