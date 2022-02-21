Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Verso worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verso by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Verso by 166.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the second quarter worth $27,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

VRS opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

