Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lazard worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

