Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $64.68 on Monday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

