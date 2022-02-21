Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

