Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Republic Services stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

