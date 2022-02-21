Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Organon & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Organon & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.09 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.