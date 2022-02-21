Research Analysts Set Expectations for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NYSE CRL opened at $293.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.