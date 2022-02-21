Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,640,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 561,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 94.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

