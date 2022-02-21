Retirement Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.