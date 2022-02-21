Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,064.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.78 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

