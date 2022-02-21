Reviewing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.22 $154.32 million $1.21 11.79 Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 3.59 $760.47 million $4.90 10.59

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 27.49% 9.86% 1.07% Synovus Financial 36.15% 16.18% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northwest Bancshares and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Synovus Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $13.51, suggesting a potential downside of 5.26%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $57.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

