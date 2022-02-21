Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,837 shares of company stock worth $16,570,485 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

