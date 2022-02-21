Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,837 shares of company stock worth $16,570,485 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Earnings History for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

