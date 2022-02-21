RING X PLATFORM Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $223,791.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

