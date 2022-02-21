Robert W. Baird Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $30.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

