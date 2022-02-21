Robert W. Baird Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of VC opened at $120.37 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

