Robert W. Baird Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $200.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. Crocs has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,615.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

