Robin Watson Acquires 61 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson acquired 61 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($202.23).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Robin Watson acquired 2,732 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,687.69).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 234.10 ($3.17) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.44.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
