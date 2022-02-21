Robin Watson Acquires 61 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson acquired 61 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($202.23).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Robin Watson acquired 2,732 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,687.69).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 234.10 ($3.17) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.60. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.44.

WG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.65) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.47) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($4.10).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

