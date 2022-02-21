Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 19,269,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,580,275. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

