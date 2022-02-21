RocketLab (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect RocketLab to post earnings of -0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 8.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 7.55 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is 10.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RocketLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RocketLab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,680 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

