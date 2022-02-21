RocketLab (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect RocketLab to post earnings of -0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 8.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 7.55 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is 10.53.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RocketLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.
RocketLab Company Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
