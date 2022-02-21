Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.77.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Roku stock traded down $32.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.46. 66,585,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,511,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

