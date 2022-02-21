Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $135.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.77.

ROKU stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

