Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.250-$15.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.630-$3.670 EPS.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.33. 731,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,656. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.