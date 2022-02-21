Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

