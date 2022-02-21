Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.