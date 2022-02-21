Royal Bank of Canada Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.79.
HR.UN stock opened at C$12.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
