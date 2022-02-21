Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.10 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of ManpowerGroup worth $26,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 201.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $110.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

