Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.80 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.48% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 575,457 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 778,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,306.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 161,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

