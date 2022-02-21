Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,348.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 12-month low of $640.42 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

