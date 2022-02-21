Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Entegris worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

ENTG opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

