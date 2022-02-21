Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of WNS worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,131,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WNS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

