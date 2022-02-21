Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,557 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 756.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $184.68 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.