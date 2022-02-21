Royal Bank of Canada Sells 43,957 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,957 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after buying an additional 432,108 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,489,000 after buying an additional 298,579 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

