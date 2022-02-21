Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Royal Mail stock remained flat at $$6.15 during midday trading on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

