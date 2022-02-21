Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

