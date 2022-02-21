Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. 298,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,312. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,879,000 after buying an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

