Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,332.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

