Sadoff Investment Management LLC Invests $38.04 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 603,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,035,000. Bath & Body Works makes up 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

