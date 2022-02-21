Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Southern stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.