Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

