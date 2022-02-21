Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 211,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.