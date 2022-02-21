Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.18.
Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
