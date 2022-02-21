SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.
In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
