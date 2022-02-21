SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,550,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.