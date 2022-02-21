San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
NYSE:SJT opened at $6.66 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
