San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NYSE:SJT opened at $6.66 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.