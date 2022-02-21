Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $202.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.00. 7,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,103. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $148.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.