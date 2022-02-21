Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,889 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.89% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

