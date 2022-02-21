Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Given “Under review” Rating at Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

SAVE stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.36) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. Savannah Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £330.73 million and a P/E ratio of -24.09.

In other news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 258,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($26.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,765,901.62).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

