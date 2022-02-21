SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 304 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 29.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,567,000 after acquiring an additional 441,428 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $16,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

