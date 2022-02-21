SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,127,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 6.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

