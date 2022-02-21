SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

