SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 384,915 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.26 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

